We should use EAEU’s potential fully, says Armenian PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that Armenia intends to put consistent and organized efforts in fully realizing EAEU’s potential.

Armenian Prime Minister made that statement at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city, Bishkek.



Karen Karapetyan thanked Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the invitation to Bishkek and hospitality.



“Our first meeting of this year passed in constructive armosphere. The platform where we find solutions for intensification of economic relations and removal of obstacles is the right platform. We should move forward in that direction. I am certain that we don’t fully use yet the potential implied in the Eurasian Economic Union,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Participants of the meeting attached importance to trade negotiations between EAEU and third parties. In that regard, the Armenian side reaffirmed its commitment to active involvement and advance of EAEU-Iran talks.



Earlier the same day, Armenian PM received President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.



The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on May 26 in Kazan, Russia.



The governmental delegation, headed by Karen Karapetyan, will return to Yerevan today.