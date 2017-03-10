Greek FM arrives in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

He will visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex and Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin today, where he will meet with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.



During the visit, Greek FM will have meetings with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan.



On March 10 Nikos Kotzias will conduct a lecture at Yerevan State University.