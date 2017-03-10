Greece considers Armenia a “strategic partner”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan welcomed today Armenia-Greece cooperation and common approach to issues of global agenda on international platforms.

Prime Minister made that statement at the meeting with the Greek delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, in Yerevan.



“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenian-Greek relations. Our friendly relations are on a very high level, but we are interested in making them more active and giving them a new pace,” Karen Karapetyan said.



The head of Armenian Government attached importance to development of economic ties, remarking that there is much work to do and the sector has a larger potential than what’s being used now.



“We have always been brotherly nations. My visit has one goal - to create strategic partnership,” Nikos Kotzias said.



Foreign Minister of Greece stressed that economic relations between the two countries are underdeveloped and it’s necessary to intensify efforts in advancing them.



Armenian Prime Minister suggested defining sectors that could be of mutual interest for investors and actively working on possible joint projects.