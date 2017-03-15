Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Armenian-Russian relations acquired allied nature in the last 25 years.

Vladimir Putin made that statement at the meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow.



“We actively cooperate in international organizations in almost all directions, including those created in the former Soviet area and universal organizations.



A lot occurred throughout these years, but the relations between Armenia and Russia remained based on the centuries of shared experience. That continues into the present stage of their development,” Vladimir Putin said.



Touching on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, Russian President said: “Parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 2, and it’s all connected with constitutional reforms. It seems that the process isn’t the easiest, but I’m sure that Armenia will enter a new phase of development under your governance,” Vladimir Putin said.



Armenian President stressed that regular meetings on the highest level allow summarizing efforts undertaken in concrete periods of time and outlining main directions of cooperation for the future.



“This is really a jubilee year – we celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Those years were a period of close cooperation, and we managed to form truly allied relations,” Serzh Sargsyan said.