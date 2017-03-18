Armenia is dedicated to the UN prevention agenda, FM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian said "we remain guided by the UN Charter that calls to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples”.

Armenian Minister said this at the solemn event in New York dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the United Nations.



“It is a solemn duty of all states, ascribed through their accession, to ensure the full and unhindered application of these commitments. Armenia strictly adheres to its obligations in this regard, including in its efforts to ensure an exclusively peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. These commitments also form the central pillar of Armenia’s engagement within the UN framework. First and foremost it refers to our dedication to the UN prevention agenda. As a nation who passed through the horrors of the genocide we feel a moral obligation but also an authority to speak out against recurrence of crimes against humanity”, Nalbandian said.



Minister recalled that Armenia contributes to the world peace “in a most direct way through participating in a peace-keeping operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mali”.