Armenia reminds Azerbaijan how authoritarian regimes end

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandan stated, “Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be competitors in democracy, tolerance, human rights protection, economic liberties, freedom of press, speech and other fundamental freedoms.”

Minister Nalbandan made that statement, while commenting on Azerbaijani President’s claim that the NK issue negotiations don’t progress because “Armenia doesn’t want peace”, at Arminfo’s request.



“Striving for peace means promoting peace and not war in speech first. The peace-seeking side doesn’t attempt diversions and violate grossly the international humanitarian law, doesn’t commit regular ceasefire violations and doesn’t refuse to create investigation mechanisms for those violations.



In terms of comparison, this isn’t the first time Azerbaijan nurses the idea that Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be competitors so Armenia has to make unilateral concessions. Azerbaijan believes they can buy reputation, friends, pass dubious resolutions and present that to the domestic audience as an achievement and proof of authority.



Of course, Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be competitors in democracy, tolerance, human rights, economic liberties, freedom of press, speech and other fundamental freedoms. In recent years, we witnessed what happened to no less rich and conceited authoritarian regimes. The logic and direction of development of our countries are exactly the opposite,” Nalbandian said.