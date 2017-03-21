645 views

Armenian President to make a working visit to UAE


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will make a working visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Armenian presidential press service reports that Serzh Sargsyan will participate on March 22 in Armenian-UAE investment conference to take place in Abu Dhabi.

The respective agreement on holding of the event was reached during Armenian President’s official visit to UAE at the end of 2016.

