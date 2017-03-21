Armenia and EU initial the new agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MFA informed that Armenia and the European Union initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement today in Yerevan.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian expressed his confidence that the document will open a new page in Armenia’s relations with the EU and member states of the union.



The Minister stressed that the agreement will be signed within this year and added that it will reflect the depth, level and scope of Armenia-EU relations.



Armenian FM also emphasized that the agreement proves the importance Armenia attaches to relations with the EU.



Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan and First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Garegin Melkonyan initialed the agreement on behalf of Armenia.



On behalf of the EU, the agreement was initialed by Director, Deputy Managing Director Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE at the European External Action Service Luc Devigne and Head of the Market Access Unit at European Commission Petros Sourmelis.