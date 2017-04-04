EU looks forward to working with the democratically elected Armenian Parliament

Yerevan/Mediamax/. European External Action Service Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said that April 2 elections in Armenia "reflect the overall will of the Armenian people”.

“According to the preliminary conclusions of the International Election Observation Mission (EOM), the elections were well-administered and fundamental freedoms were generally respected. However, the elections were tainted by credible information about vote-buying, and pressure on civil servants and employees of private companies, which contributed to an overall lack of public confidence and trust in the elections. The election result nevertheless reflects the overall will of the Armenian people”, Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said



“The European Union is committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future of Armenia. Once the electoral process has been completed, we look forward to working with the democratically elected new Parliament and Government to strengthen our political dialogue and continue our support to economic and social reform including on the basis of the recently initialed EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and within the larger framework of revised European Neighbourhood Policy and the Eastern Partnership”, European External Action Service Spokesperson said.



