U.S. shares OSCE/ODIHR concerns

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U. S. Embassy to Armenia came up with a statement today, congratulating the people of Armenia on their April 2 Parliamentary elections.

The Embassy notes that “election day was generally calm and orderly across Armenia and voters were able to freely exercise their right to vote”.



“The U.S. Embassy concurs with the preliminary conclusions of the OSCE’s Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Mission, which assessed elections to have been well administered and fundamental freedoms generally respected, while noting the elections “were tainted by credible information about vote-buying” and pressure on voters,” the statement reads.



U.S. Embassy urges the Armenian government, political parties, and civil society to work together to address these concerns “through existing or new legal and enforcement mechanisms”.



The Embassy emphasized that with the help of this new technology, procedures within polling stations on April 2 were generally administered without major incident and within guidelines set forth by Armenian electoral laws.



“The United States will continue to monitor and analyze reports from international and domestic election observers, as well as the adjudication of election grievances during the post-election period,” the statements notes.



U.S. Embassy encourages all parties – the government, the opposition, and civil society – to continue engaging in peaceful debate and discussion.