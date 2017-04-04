211 views

EPP President congratulates RPA on “clear victory”


Joseph Daul‏ and Serzh Sargsyan
Joseph Daul‏ and Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the European People’s Party Joseph Daul‏ congratulated the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) for “clear victory” in the parliamentary elections.

“Congratulations to the Republican Party of Armenia for their clear victory in Armenian parliament elections on Sunday. A strong mandate means more responsibility: to deliver on necessary reforms that benefit citizens and to improve further cooperation with EU,” Joseph Daul‏ posted on his Twitter.

RPA is EPP member since 2012.

