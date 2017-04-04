EPP President congratulates RPA on “clear victory”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the European People’s Party Joseph Daul‏ congratulated the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) for “clear victory” in the parliamentary elections.

“Congratulations to the Republican Party of Armenia for their clear victory in Armenian parliament elections on Sunday. A strong mandate means more responsibility: to deliver on necessary reforms that benefit citizens and to improve further cooperation with EU,” Joseph Daul‏ posted on his Twitter.



RPA is EPP member since 2012.