Armenia makes progress in execution of ECHR judgements

Yerevan/Mediamax/. In 2016, Armenia acquired a number of achievements regarding execution of the judgements of the European Court of Human Rights.

That information is provided in the report published today.



The report notes Armenia’s achievements in the following sectors: actions of security forces and effectiveness of investigations; availability of a right to damages, notably non pecuniary damages, in case of abuses by security forces; due enforcement of domestic judicial decisions; adoption of a precise legal framework for peaceful assemblies.



ECHR judged 10 cases involving Armenia in 2016, while the indicator made 8 in 2015. The countries leading by the number of new cases are Russia (283), Romania (151), Greece (121), Turkey (114) and Ukraine (99).



Armenia closed 16 cases in 2016 and 17 cases in 2015.



The report indicates that Armenia respected payment deadline in 10 cases.



The average length of execution of ECHR cases is 4.7 years, while Armenia’s indicator is 3.5 years.





