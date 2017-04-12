Nalbandian and Janelidze discuss Armenian-Georgian “unrealized potential”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze stated in Yerevan today that “Armenia and Georgia have not yet realized their full potential”.

Georgia FM Mikheil Janelidze said this at the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian.



“It is essential to realize the transit potential between both countries through implementation of joint projects in the spheres of transport and logistics, including using infrastructures of Black Sea area,” Georgian FM said.



Edward Nalbandian noted that Armenian-Georgian relations had significantly developed during the last years.



“We are pleased to notify that the economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia have registered progress, while undertaking active work within the frames of the joint intergovernmental commission,” Edward Nalbandian said.