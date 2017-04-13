Armenia and NATO agree new IPAP

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Armenia agreed the fifth Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2017-2019.

Armenian MFA noted that since 2006, IPAP is aimed at supporting reforms in Armenia’s defence and security sectors, as well as developing interoperability of Armenian peacekeeping forces.



Implementation of IPAP facilitates continuous development of the political dialogue between NATO and Armenia, expansion and strengthening of democratic and civil control over Armenia’s defense sector, disaster reduction and crisis management, as well as increase of emergency readiness and public awareness of the Armenia-NATO partnership.



The plan also includes Armenia-NATO cooperation events in the frames of NATO’s Science for Peace and Security Programme.