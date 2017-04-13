EU-EAEU dialogue should be realistic, says Nalbandian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said today that the agreement Armenia and the European Union are going to sign will set new milestones of enhanced partnership.

He made that statement at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Four and Eastern Partnership member states.



“Tangible achievements at the upcoming summit in Brussels will be important for further viability of the Eastern Partnership. In this regard, we attach importance to the initiative of adding a political charge to sector cooperation and to the focus on discussions about infrastructure ties,” Minister Nalbandian said.



Edward Nalbandian stated that interconnection between infrastructures holds a proper place both in the Framework Agreement and in the partnership programs Armenia and the European Union schedule for 2017-2022.



“That will allow us to efficiently facilitate regional stability and development,” said the head of Armenian MFA, stressing that the concept of interconnection should be tounched upon “in a larger context, across various integration formats” as well.



“The ties between the European Union and Eurasian Economic Union should be part of a realistic dialogue, aimed at concrete results. As a member of EAEU and Eastern Partnership, Armenia is ready to contribute to that,” Edward Nalbandian added.