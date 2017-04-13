Armenian President to meet CSTO counterparts

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan went on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan.
Armenian President will participate in the non-formal meeting of leaders of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, scheduled for April 14, Bishkek.
