Armenian President to meet CSTO counterparts


Serzh Sargsyan
Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan went on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Armenian President will participate in the non-formal meeting of leaders of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, scheduled for April 14, Bishkek.

