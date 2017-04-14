Armenia and Moldova Presidents discuss advancing relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, currently on a working visit in Kyrgyzstan, met with President of Moldova Igor Dodon today.

According to Armenian presidential press service, Serzh Sargsyan and Igor Dodon discussed both bilateral and multilateral agenda of Armenia-Moldova relations, attaching importance to intensification of political dialogue between the two countries, as well as development of cooperation in economic, trade and humanitarian sectors.



The parties stated unanimously that new agreements should be added to around two dozens of the ones that Armenia and Moldova already signed.



The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek will also include discussions on possible position of observer for Moldova in EAEU.