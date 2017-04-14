Armenian President: We should strengthen EAEU from within

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated today that the main goal of the Eurasian Economic Union was "strengthening of the Union from within”.

President Sargsyan said this at the session of the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council, which took place in Bishkek.



“We have two main objectives: first, to strengthen the Union from within, further liberalize our common economic area through the elimination of the barriers, and reduce exemptions related to the free move of goods, services, capital, and labor. Second objective is the amplification of the EAEU’s international engagement. These two objectives complement each other and affect the efficiency and international standing of the Organization,” Armenian President said.



Serzh Sargsyan attached importance to the increase of the turnover with third countries.



“In 2016, issues of cooperation with Iran, China, India, Egypt and some other countries were discussed in a constructive spirit. Armenia is interested in securing these agreements legally, particularly with the Islamic Republic of Iran with which we have pragmatic, mutually beneficial, and good neighborly relations,” Serzh Sargsyan observed, welcoming the elaboration and release of the so called White Book, which presents 60 barriers existing within the Union’s market.



“Armenia will continue to implement the preset programs aimed at thwarting the negative tendencies present in the global economy, promoting sustainable development, including through the utilization of the integration potential of the Union,” President Sargsyan said.