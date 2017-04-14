Armenian President meets CSTO counterparts

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the non-formal meeting of leaders of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, which took place today in Bishkek.

Military-political and military-strategic issues in the CSTO area of responsibility were touched upon at the meetings, while a number of additional regulations for tackling security threats were adopted by the participants.



The leader of CSTO member states made a joint decision on appointing Secretary at the National Security Council of Armenian President Yuri Khachaturov in the position of Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from May 2.