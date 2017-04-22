Armenian President receives Heinz Fischer

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today former President of Austria Heinz Fischer.
The sides attached importance to the successful implemention of agreements, achieved on the highest level.
Both Presidents expressed their content about the fact that cooperation between Armenia and Austria in different sectors has dynamically developed since the establishment of diplomatic relations 25 years ago.
Serzh Sargsyan and Heinz Fischer also touched upon the priorities of OSCE Austrian Chairmanship.
