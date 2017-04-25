Polad Bulbuloglu’s UNESCO interview to be broadcasted live

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The interview of candidate for UNESCO Director General Polad Bulbuloglu will be broadcasted live on April 27.

Mediamax reports that interviews of all 9 candidates for the position of UNESCO Director General will be broadcasted live on April 26 and 27.



The interview of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu is scheduled for 14:45 (GMT+2) on April 27. You can watch the procedure here.



The interviews will be held by 58 members of the Executive Board of UNESCO under chairmanship of Michael Worbs (Germany).



UNESCO Director General is nominated by the Executive Board and appointed by the General Conference for a period of four years.



The candidate will be nominated by UNESCO Executive Board by secret ballot in October of 2017. Afterwards Chairperson of the Board will inform the General Conference of the candidate in November of 2017. The General Conference will consider the candidate and then hold a secret ballot.



