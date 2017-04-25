Serzh Sargsyan receives Indian Vice-President

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari and his delegation, which has arrived in Armenia with an official visit.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope that Indian Vice-President’s official visit to Armenia would give new impetus to the Armenian-Indian centuries-old friendship.



The sides attached importance to high-level mutual visits and active communications in different sectors.



Mohammad Hamid Ansari introduced Armenian President to the message from President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The latter invited President Sargsyan to official visit to India, within the frames of which the sides would discuss the agenda of Armenian-Indian collaboration, as well as possibilities and perspectives of deepening the relations between the two countries.





