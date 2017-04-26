Armenia welcomes Genocide recognition by Czech Republic

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated today that Armenia welcomed the resolution on recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

“The resolution by the Chamber of Deputies, together with statements by President Milos Zeman condemning the Armenian Genocide, only evidence the valuable contribution of the country in the fight against genocides and other crimes against humanity,” Armenian FM’s statement reads.



On April 25 the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic adopted the resolution 414 condemning the Armenian Genocide. 107 deputies took part in the voting; 104 voted for and 3 abstained.



President of Check Republic Milos Zeman sent a message of condolences to the Armenian community earlier, which was unprecedented in the history of the community.



“I agree that the history should not be interpreted by politicians, as they very often use it as a certain tool, which serves their own political interests, so only historians should comprehend and interprete history. At the same time, I am convinced that we should never forget the events that deprived 1,5 million innocent people of their lives, as well as became a tragic circle both for Armenians and the whole civilization,” Milos Zeman’s message reads.