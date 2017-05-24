2707 views

Armenian FM to visit Cyprus


Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian
Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will visit Cyprus on 18-19 May.

Edward Nalbandian will be in Nicosia to participate in the 127th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

