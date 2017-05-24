Merkel’s “potential successor” to visit Caucasus countries

Yerevan/Mediamax/. European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee delegation, led by its Chair David McAllister (EPP, DE), will travel to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia on 22-25 May.

The 8 Members of the European Parliament are to take stock of a recent deal on a new EU-Armenia agreement, the advancement of negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement and the deepening of EU-Georgia relations.



"My colleagues and I are very much looking forward to our visit to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia next week. This is a region of great importance for the European Union and a major counterpart to our Eastern Partnership policy. We share many interests, notably in terms of promoting peace, security and trade, and we also seek to uphold our values – especially democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms – as we seek to further deepen our partnerships", David McAllister.



Mediamax notes that David McAllister is one of the key members of German CDU Party led by Angela Merkel. He was described as a “potential successor” to Merkel and also was mentioned as a possible future European Commissioner.



The delegation is planning to visit Azerbaijan on 22 May and meet the authorities including President Ilham Aliyev, the Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Ogtay Asadov and parliamentarians as well as with civil society representatives.



On 23 May, the MEPs will head to Georgia to meet President Giorgui Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, civil society organizations and to visit the EU monitoring mission (EUMM Georgia) in Mtskheta on 24 May.



The EP’s delegation is to finish its mission in Armenia on 25 May with meetings with President Serzh Sargsyan, the Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan and a visit of an EU funded field project.