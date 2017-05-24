Legendary U.S. diplomats to attend a conference in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On May 23-24 Yerevan will host a conference on issues of the post-Soviet transitional period and the perspectives of Armenia’s development.

The conference, organized by USC Institute of Armenian Studies, is titled “End of Transition Armenia 25 years On, Now What?”



Historian Ronald Suny, the last U.S. Ambassador to USSR Jack Matlock, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and Syria Edward Djerejian, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, correspondent for The Economist Tim Judah and others will deliver speeches at the conference on May 23.



Renowned economist Daron Acemoglu is also expected to take part in the event via a video conference.



On May 23, the conference will be held at 2-6pm in Cafesjian Center for the Arts. You need to register in order to participate in the conference.



On May 24, the conference will last from 10am-7pm. You can review the agenda by following this link.