EU and Armenia set to sign the new agreement in November

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Signing of the new EU-Armenia agreement is expected to take place at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

According to Armenian MFA, that statement was made by acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini after the 17th session of EU-Armenia Cooperation Council.



Mediamax finds it noteworthy that the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels is scheduled for November, 2017.



Touching on visa facilitation between Armenia and the EU and realization of readmission agreements, Edward Nalbandian noted that Armenia anticipates launching the dialogue about visa liberalization, as it was outlined earlier at the Eastern Partnership Riga Summit.



The acting Foreign Minister also stated that the violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, commited by Azerbaijan in April of 2016, were aimed at terrorizing the people of Artsakh.



Federica Mogherini noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue doesn’t have a military solution and the EU fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states.