377 views

Armenian PM to visit Kazan


Armenian PМ Karen Karapetyan
Armenian PМ Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will arrive in Kazan (Russia) on May 25 for a two-day working visit.

The delegation will take part in the sessions of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and CIS Heads of Government Council.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 24, 2017 17:15
Yerevan Municipality and IDeA discuess investment programs

Foreign Policy | May 24, 2017 15:08
Armenian PM to visit Kazan

Army and Police | May 24, 2017 14:11
Armenian officers continue studying in US Army War College
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017