Armenian PM to visit Kazan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will arrive in Kazan (Russia) on May 25 for a two-day working visit.
The delegation will take part in the sessions of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and CIS Heads of Government Council.
