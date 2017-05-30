982 views

OSCE Secretary General arrives in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Lamberto Zannier has arrived in Yerevan.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will receive him today.

The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister and OSCE Secretary General will be followed by a joint press conference.

Mediamax finds it noteworthy that around two weeks ago Lamberto Zannier announced that the OSCE Office in Yerevan will close on August 31, 2017.

