OSCE mediators to arrive in Yerevan in 10 days


Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said today that Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group will visit Yerevan and then Stepanakert in 10 days.

“Preparation for meetings between the sides may be discussed or suggested during the visit,” Armenian FM said.

According to Edward Nalbandian, only meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers may currently be discussed.

Armenian FM reminded that “Armenia has never been against meetings between Foreign Ministers or Presidents”.

Mediamax remarks that OSCE Co-Chairs’ last visit to Armenia took place on March 27.

