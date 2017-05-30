Closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan opens a new chapter, Zannier says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said today in Yerevan that closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan gives an opportunity to find new ways of cooperation.



“We are closing this chapter and opening a new one. We are trying to find other ways of implementing our projects here. Closing the office does not mean that we will conclude the cooperation with Armenia,” OSCE Secretary General stated at the joint news conference with Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian.



Edward Nalbandian expressed hope that “OSCE Minsk Group drew certain conclusion on the working style by Baku, which became the only obstacle in extending the mandate of OSCE Office in Yerevan.”



The sides expressed confidence that a number of projects by OSCE Office in Yerevan will be further implemented within other formats.