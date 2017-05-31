237 views

Edward Nalbandian receives Special Representatives of EU states


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Special Representatives of Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden for Eastern Partnership, who were headed by Dusan Dakho, Special Representative of the Foreign Ministery of Slovakia, current EU Chairman.

The parties discussed Armenia-EU cooperation, as well as collaboration within Eastern Partnership and preparations for the summit in Brussels, due in November.

They also attached importance to the decision to launch the dialogue on visa liberalization.

Armenian MFA noted that Special Representatives of the EU states shared their high appreciation for Armenia’s constructive and active involvement in the Eastern Partnership.

