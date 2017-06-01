Armenia-France relations need new dynamics, says Ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier said today that Armenia and France need to give a new dynamics to their relations.

“France and Armenia always distinguished by good neighbor relations. We had many achievements in 25 years of cooperation, but there are several gaps that we need to pay attention to,” the Ambassador said.



According to him, it’s necessary to increase Armenians’ knowledge and fluency in French, as that area showed poor index in recent time.



Jean-Francois Charpentier’s next point was about the development of Armenian-French economic relations.



“Our cooperation in trade and economy is rather weak,” the Ambassador said.