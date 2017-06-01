Gevorg Kostanyan to represent Armenia in ECHR

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MP Gevorg Kostanyan will represent the Republic of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The corresponding decision was made at the Armenian Government session today.



On May 17, Gevorg Kostanyan was relieved of his duties as Government Representative of Armenia before the ECHR by the decision of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.



According to the decision made by the government today, the representative won’t receive payment for realization of his mandate, while all work-related expenses will be covered by the Government of Armenia.



Mediamax finds it worth reminding that Gevorg Kostanyan is former Prosecutor General of Armenia. He held that position from October of 2013 until August of 2016.