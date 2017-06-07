Armenia and Italy to “found future on the past”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Italy Angelino Alfano said today that the thousand-year old friendly relations between Italy and Armenia are a strong base for deepening and strengthening cooperation in any sector.

“I’m certain that the past is the best foundation for building a future, and that is the formula in the base of our relations,” Angelino Alfano said at the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Rome.



The Ministers expressed their appreciation for the fact that the two countries managed to form active political dialogue during 25 years of diplomatic relations.



Touching upon expansion of business ties, the parties attached importance to the Rome business forum that involved over 200 sector representatives.



The Ministers also stressed the importance of Armenian peacekeepers’ presence in the Italian unit of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.