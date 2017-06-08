U.S. calls on Turkey to stop “persistent curbs on free speech”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States is "deeply concerned” by the detention of Taner Kilic, Chair of Amnesty International Turkey.

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said this in press statement.



“The United States is deeply concerned by the recent detention of Taner Kiliç, Chair of Amnesty International Turkey - the latest in a series of respected human rights defenders, journalists, academics, and activists detained in Turkey. These detentions, often with little evidence or transparency, are an alarming trend. As we have expressed to the Turkish government on numerous occasions, persistent curbs on free speech and other freedoms erode the foundations of democratic society”, the staments said.



It also noted that “the detentions of individuals such as Mr. Kilic chill public debate and undermine the quality of democracy”.