709 views

U.S. calls on Turkey to stop “persistent curbs on free speech”


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States is "deeply concerned” by the detention of Taner Kilic, Chair of Amnesty International Turkey.

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said this in press statement.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the recent detention of Taner Kiliç, Chair of Amnesty International Turkey - the latest in a series of respected human rights defenders, journalists, academics, and activists detained in Turkey. These detentions, often with little evidence or transparency, are an alarming trend. As we have expressed to the Turkish government on numerous occasions, persistent curbs on free speech and other freedoms erode the foundations of democratic society”, the staments said.

It also noted that “the detentions of individuals such as Mr. Kilic chill public debate and undermine the quality of democracy”.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | June 8, 2017 17:57
ODIHR Director alarmed over ill-treatment of Azerbaijani journalis

Nagorno Karabakh | June 8, 2017 16:39
Baku took negotiations hostage, says Nalbandian

Special report | June 8, 2017 16:55
Vardan Hovhannisyan shares off-screen part of his Tom Catena film
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017