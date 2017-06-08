630 views

Armenia and Georgia to discuss delimitation


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian and Georgian Foreign Ministries held consultations in Yerevan on the level of Deputy FMs Shavarsh Kocharyan and David Dondua.

The parties discussed the agenda of bilateral relations and implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of the states.

They also agreed to organize political consultations between the two countries’ Foreign Ministries and discussions on delimitation this autumn.

Comments

