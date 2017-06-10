James Appathurai to visit Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai will arrive in Yerevan on June 12.

Information Centre on NATO in Armenia announced the upcoming visit.



During his two-day stay, James Appathurai, who is also NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, will be received by the President of Armenia, Chairman of the National Assembly, as well as Ministers of Foreign Affars, Defense, and Emergency Situations.



At 4pm on June 12, James Appathurai will hold a news conference at Information Centre on NATO.



James Appathurai’s latest visit to Armenia was in January, 2015.