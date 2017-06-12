Armenian-Russian relations acquired new quality, President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that “as based on a solid foundation of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, the Armenian-Russian relations have been enriched with a new content in recent years”.

The President made that statement in his congratulatory messages, addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of Russia’s State holiday - Russia Day.



According to Serzh Sargsyan, the active political dialogue and the ongoing constructive interaction on key issues of regional and international agenda, the implementation of joint projects in the economic, military-technical, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres are fully consistent with the spirit of allied relationship between Armenia and Russia.



“I am convinced that together we will be able to ensure further growth of the whole complex of strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia in both bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our countries and peoples, as well as in the best interest of regional security and stability,” redas the message to Vladimir Putin.



Serzh Sargsyan also visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia today and congratulated Ambassador Ivan Volinkin and the Embassy staff.