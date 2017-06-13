NATO to welcome new EU-Armenia agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai stated today that Armenia is and has always been "a reliable partner” of the alliance.

“Armenia and NATO have excellent partnership that doesn’t need extensive publicity. We achieved success in several sectors and we will continue cooperating steadily in all possible fields,” James Appathurai said during a news conference at Information Centre on NATO in Armenia today.



He remarked that Armenia-NATO relations don’t anticipate “drastic developments” in the near future.



James Appathurai noted that NATO continues assisting the Armenian Armed Forces in establishment of gender equality, improvement of defense education, and the fight against corruption.



He stated that NATO respects Armenia’s balanced foreign policy and doesn’t perceive Armenia’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Eurasian Economic Union as an obstacle.



While answering the journalists’ questions, James Appathurai said that NATO members will welcome Armenia’s new framework agreement with the European Union, as it will allow Yerevan to develop relations with the West.



James Appathurai also noted that NATO is grateful to Armenia for continuous participation in the peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo. He informed that Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan will take part in the upcoming Brussels meeting for Defense Ministers of countries involved in NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.