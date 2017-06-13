Tajikistan President to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the invitation by President of Armenia, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to Armenia on June 14-15.

Emomali Rahmon will meet with higher leadership of Armenia within the frames of his visit.



Document signing ceremony will be held at Armenian presidential residence upon conclusion of Armenian-Tajik high-level negotiations.



Serzh Sargsyan and Emomali Rahmon will later introduce media to joint statement on results of the negotiations.