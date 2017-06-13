James Appathurai meets with Armenian Speaker and Emergency Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai discussed the relations between Armenia and the alliance.

The National Assembly of Armenia informed that Ara Babloyan attached importance to Armenia’s participation in the peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.



“The peacekeeping operations enable us to contribute to international peace and security,” he said.



The Speaker noted that Armenia intends to increase the pace of developing cooperation with NATO.



James Appathurai also met with Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan today.



The parties discussed expansion of cooperation between Armenia and NATO in reduction of disaster risks and improvement of the country’s resilience and readiness of civil infrastructure.



James Appathurai and Davit Tonoyan also discussed the necessity of regional collaboration with application of NATO mechanisms. “We are open to all partners in regional cooperation, as we are located in the same geographic position, a region fraught with disasters,” Davit Tonoyan said.