600 views

James Appathurai meets with Armenian Speaker and Emergency Minister


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai discussed the relations between Armenia and the alliance.

The National Assembly of Armenia informed that Ara Babloyan attached importance to Armenia’s participation in the peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

“The peacekeeping operations enable us to contribute to international peace and security,” he said.

The Speaker noted that Armenia intends to increase the pace of developing cooperation with NATO.

James Appathurai also met with Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan today.

The parties discussed expansion of cooperation between Armenia and NATO in reduction of disaster risks and improvement of the country’s resilience and readiness of civil infrastructure.

James Appathurai and Davit Tonoyan also discussed the necessity of regional collaboration with application of NATO mechanisms. “We are open to all partners in regional cooperation, as we are located in the same geographic position, a region fraught with disasters,” Davit Tonoyan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | June 13, 2017 18:02
Armenia anticipates “stressed political support” from EU

Foreign Policy | June 13, 2017 17:55
Armenian President and Estonian FM talk advancing EU ties

Foreign Policy | June 13, 2017 17:26
James Appathurai meets with Armenian Speaker and Emergency Minister
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017