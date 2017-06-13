Armenian President and Estonian FM talk advancing EU ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today Foreign Minister of Estonia Sven Mikser.

Serzh Sargsyan stressed that Armenia is ready to lead a more active and deep political dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats.



The parties also touched upon the European Union-Armenia relations and perspectives of their development.



Sven Mikser expressed his hope that the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will be signed during Estonia’s EU Presidency.



The Estonian Minister stressed that his country fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the NK conflict.