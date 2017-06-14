1554 views

Yerevan anticipates NATO Secretary General’s visit


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan reconfirmed the invitation of visit to Armenia, which he personally passed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in February of 2017, Brussels.

President Sargsyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai on June 13.

The representative of the alliance expressed his gratitude to Armenia for continuous participation in the peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo and Armenian contribution to international peacekeeping missions. He remarked that the relations between NATO and Armenia had developed over those years in the environment of mutual trust and understanding.

The Armenian President introduced the process of passing to the new system of governance within the frames of constitutional reforms in Armenia, the developments in the settlement of NK issue.

The sides also touched upon Armenia-Iran relations and security challenges in the region.

