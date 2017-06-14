Armenia and Japan to broaden ties in certain sectors

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Shinichi Kitaoka.

Armenian President noted that the bilateral relations showed positive dynamics in recent years, which facilitated opening of the Armenian Embassy in Tokyo in 2010 and the Japanese Embassy in Yerevan in 2015.



Serzh Sargsyan expressed his gratitude to the Japanese side for their support for development of Armenia’s economy via state programs and shared his high appreciation for their contribution to Armenia’s general development through loan, grant, technical assistance and other types of programs.



The parties also appreciated the advance of cooperation in natural disaster prevention, as well as infrastructure and information technologies sectors, and expressed their readiness to broaden the partnership.