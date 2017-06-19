Nalbandian to meet EU partners in Luxembourg

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will participate today in the meeting of Foreign Ministers from European Union and Eastern Partnership to be held in Luxembourg.

Mediamax remarks that on May 31 of 2017 Edward Nalbandian received Special Envoys for Eastern Partnership of Foreign Ministries of EU member-states Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden, headed by Ambassador Dusan Dacho, the Special Envoy of the MFA of Slovakia, current EU presidency.



The new agreement between Armenia and EU will be signed during the EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) Summit in Brussels. Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini mentioned this on May 23 within the frames of 17th session of EU-Armenia Cooperation Council in Brussels.