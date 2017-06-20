Piotr Switalski recommends to “think before jumping to conclusions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski commented on his recent critical remarks against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia today in Yerevan.



“We received numerous messages recently that prove that many Armenians believe us and that the EU is doing a good job here. Normally Armenians call us for support. This time they were providing us with their support. This is the motivation for our work. Of course we accept humbly that there are people who do not understand or do not want to understand what we want to say and do, but nevertheless for us what is the most important is this expression of solidarity on the part of many thousands of ordinary Armenians,” the Ambassador said.



“It’s important to follow several rules in public debates. First, check the source before attacking someone and think before making conclusions. Second, respect your interlocutor. Those would be my recommendations for Armenians.



Concerning my role, I have not and I will not communicate messages to the authorities through public statements. I don’t need it and I will not do it. We have very good working relations and channels for communication. Public statements are to inform the society at large about what we do and think as the EU. No assessment, no opinion, no view expressed by me at the public occasions is unknown to authorities.



I want to simply confirm that the EU has provided more than EUR 7m to Armenia for organization of the electoral process. I stress that we did so by the request of Armenian authorities. If our support is no longer welcome, we won’t impose ourselves. We believe what we have done is for Armenia and made some improvements possible.



As the European Union, we have not only the right but also duty to speak up about the issues of corruption, human rights, and the rule of law. Our Armenian partners accepted that.”