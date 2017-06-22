Serzh Sargsyan attends EPP summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan took part today in the Brussels summit of the European People’s Party (EPP), hosted by EPP President Joseph Daul.

The Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the summit, touching upon the parliamentary elections in Armenia, the EU-Armenia cooperation agenda, and issues of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.



The summit participants discussed preparations for the European Council meeting on migration issues.