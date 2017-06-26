Senior Israeli officials to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi will visit Armenia on July 25.

Former Knesset MP, Co-Chairman of the Armenia-Israel Public Forum Alexander Tsinker made that statement today in Yerevan.



“It’s a very important visit, as Armenia and Israel hold only a few meetings on such level,” he said.



Alexander Tsinker also informed they anticipate Knesset Deputy Speaker Tali Ploskov to come to Yerevan with a delegation on September 10-13.



According to him, the main objective of these visits is to boost Armenia-Israel relations.



“We are currently working on several specific programs that will be discussed and implemented in the near future,” said the former MP.



Touching upon the efforts of the Armenia-Israel Public Forum, Alexander Tsinker recalled that they attempt to realize joint projects in various fields of business investment, technologies, culture, healthcare, and science.



Mediamax finds it noteworthy that the latest visit of the Israel side to Armenia on minister’s level took place in the April of 2012, when Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Orit Noked arrived in Yerevan.



Knesset Deputy Speaker Tali Ploskov visited Armenia in April, 2016.