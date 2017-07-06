Ischinger: “Azerbaijan fears Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, retired German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger believes that “Azerbaijan is afraid of Russia”.

Wolfgang Ischinger, considered one of Germany’s most influential diplomats, made that statement in the interview to Kommersant newspaper while speaking about Russia’s foreign policy:



“If the objective of good foreign policy is to keep as many old friends and make as many reliable new partners as possible, firstly among neighboring countries, there’s no other word for Russia’s foreign policy of the past decade but catastrophe.



Just 4 years ago 45 million Ukrainians considered Russia the main ally of their country and the Russians their brothers. Today at least 40 million Ukrainians are convinced that Russia is the main threat to their state. Russia lost a friend and made a foe, and more than one at that. Completely without a reason.



Remember Georgia! Azerbaijan too…



- Well, Azerbaijan is definitely not Russia’s foe.



- But it fears Moscow. It fears. What about Baltic countries? They’d been the part of the USSR for 50 years and they also fear Russia today. It isn’t a policy worth conducting in the 21st century. And it’s not a policy that will ensure success for Russia in long-term outlook.”



Wolfgang Ischinger shared his opinion about the Eurasian Economic Union as well:



“We in the West shouldn’t have any objections to the project. But does it have a future? Unfortunately, my personal impression is that Russia’s partners in that organization have real fears that it was created to ensure Moscow’s dominance in the region.”